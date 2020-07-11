Two Arrested During Traffic Stop in Becker

BECKER -- Officers in Becker arrested two people with outstanding warrants during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. The incident happened near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 25 around 1:00 a.m.

According to the Becker Police Department, the officer making the traffic stop noticed the people inside the vehicle switching places before pulling over.

The driver of the car, 24-year-old Mahogany Loggins of St. Paul, was found to have a felony warrant for theft out of Washington County.

Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle gave a fake name to officers but was later identified as 24-year-old Freddie Dudley of Bayport.

He was arrested for misdemeanor false name to a police officer and was also found to have a warrant from the Minnesota Department of Corrections for possession of firearms. Officers say when they searched the vehicle, they found a loaded handgun.

Loggins and Dudley were both taken to the Sherburne County Jail pending charges.