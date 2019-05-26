Twins Top White Sox, Earn Seventh Sweep

The Minnesota Twins hit two home runs, swept the Chicago White Sox, and tallied their season-high sixth straight win at home on Sunday afternoon.

The game got off to a slow start. Minnesota did not score their first points until the third inning when they put up a 1-0 lead and added to it with a three-run home run.

The Twins did not score again until the seventh inning, where they again knocked out a three-run home run to extend their lead to a game-winning 7-0.

The White Sox attempted to rally a handful of times in the game, but each time they were shut down by the Twins’ solid bullpen and defensive play.

Max Kepler finished with a home run, two runs, and four RBIs. Eddie Rosario hit Minnesota’s other home run and tallied three RBIs. Byron Buxton added two runs.

Jake Odorizzi ended the day with nine strikeouts and only one hit allowed in 5.1 innings. Tyler Duffey was the other pitcher of note. He threw six strikeouts and allowed three hits in the final 1.2 innings to close the game.

The Twins improve to 36-16 and now lead the AL Central by ten games. They will host the Milwaukee Brewers in a two-game series at home starting on Monday night. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.