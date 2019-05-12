Twins Split Double Header With Tigers Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins split their Saturday double header with the Detroit Tigers down at Target Field.

In game one the Twins fell 5-3 to the Tigers. Twins pitcher Michael Pineda started the first game allowing three runs in six-plus innings. He also gave up both of Detroit's Ronny Rodríguez's homers.

C.J. Cron tied the ball game up late with a solo homerun of his own, however the Tigers were able to pull away to take game one.

In game two it was Cron again who broke open the game with a three-run homer in the fifth inning to capture the 8-3 victory over the Tigers.

Marwin González also homered for the Twins in the second game, and Eddie Rosario had three hits and drove in a run.

Both teams will face each other again Sunday afternoon down at Target Field. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.