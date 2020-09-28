Twins Season Recap And Playoff Preview With Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Twins captured the 2020 American League Central title with a 36-24 record on the season, one game ahead of Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox. The Twins will match up with the Houston Astros in the first round of the playoffs.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to recap the season and preview the postseason. Stohs discusses the injuries to Nelson Cruz, Josh Donaldson and Byron Buxton, how manager Rocco Baldelli might manage his bullpen, Edwar Colina's debut, the Twins' MVP this season and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON. There will be now show on Tuesday or Wednesday due to Twins baseball.