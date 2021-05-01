Twins Rout Royals – Saturday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Twins took down the Royals to win their second straight, and central Minnesota high school baseball and softball teams had mixed results on an otherwise quiet Friday.

- The Twins' bats were hot as they beat Kansas City 9-1. Minnesota rookie Alex Kirilloff hit the first two home runs of his career and finished with four RBIs. Michael Pineda threw for five strikeouts, three hits, and one run through five innings. The Twins improve to 9-15 and the Royals fall to 15-9. The teams will play game two of the weekend series on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- Local baseball and softball teams left the field Friday night with a mix of wins and losses. Check out the results below:

Baseball:

Bemidji 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Melrose 8, Cathedral 4

Foley 8, Eden Valley-Watkins 2

Softball:

Tech 16, Cathedral 8

Eden Valley-Watkins 11, Foley 3

Albany 14, Melrose 4