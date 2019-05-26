Twins Notch Fifth Straight Win

The Minnesota Twins took game two against the Chicago White Sox at home on Saturday afternoon. The win marks their fifth straight, and they have now won nine of their last ten.

The Twins got on the board first, capitalizing on a double that was missed by the White Sox’s outfield. Trailing 2-0, Chicago scored their first and only run of the game in the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Minnesota scored three to extend their lead to 5-1. It wasn’t until the bottom of the eighth inning that the Twins would score again. A three-run home run shut the door on the White Sox and gave Minnesota the win 8-1.

Ehire Adrianza hit the only home run in the game for Minnesota and finished with four RBIs. C.J. Cron tallied two runs and four RBIs on two hits. Eddie Rosario and Jonathan Schoop each added two runs.

Kyle Gibson threw nine strikeouts in seven innings and allowed five hits. Matt Magill and Blake Parker combined for four strikeouts and one hit in two innings.

The Twins improve to 35-16 and will play the third and final game of the series on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.