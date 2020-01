The Minnesota Twins made (by far) their biggest free agent signing in team history Tuesday, inking third baseman Josh Donaldson to a four year contract reportedly worth $92 million. The deal was first reported by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Donaldson, 34, spent last season with Atlanta, where he posted a .900 OPS with 37 home runs. The move likely means Miguel Sano will shift from third base to first base for the 2020 season.