Twins Hit 5 Homers, Take Down Orioles to Open Series

After a tough road series against the Astros, the Minnesota Twins made quick work of the Baltimore Orioles at home on Friday night.

The Twins started out hot, hitting three back-to-back home runs in the first inning. They added one run in each of the third, fourth, and fifth innings. Two of those three were also home runs. Baltimore scored in the sixth, but it was not enough to catch up to Minnesota. The Twins won it 6-1.

Nelson Cruz led the team with two home runs. Eddie Rosario also scored twice, but only one was on a home run. C.J Cron , and Max Kepler each tallied one home run.

The Twins improve to 14-9 and will take on the Orioles in game two on Saturday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.