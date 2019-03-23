Twins Fall to Red Sox

The Minnesota Twins dropped their second straight spring training game on Friday against the Boston Red Sox.

The Twins fell behind early. Boston scored three in the opening inning, but Minnesota ran in two in the second to cut the deficit to 3-2. The Red Sox had a big third inning and extended their lead to 8-2.

Minnesota struggled the rest of the way, scoring only two in the sixth and two in the ninth. After nine, they fell to Boston 10-6.

C. J. Cron and Marwin González each scored two. Ehire Adrianza and Mitch Garver added one apiece.

The Twins will take the field again on Saturday night to take on the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.