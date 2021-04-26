Twins’ Eternal Struggle Continues – Monday Sports Blast

The Twins lost again and the SCSU baseball and softball teams both posted sweeps on Sunday. Here's a recap of Sunday's action and a look ahead to Monday.

- The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 at Target Field. Nelson Cruz's solo home run was the lone bright spot for Minnesota, who has now dropped 11 of its past 13 games to fall to 7-13 on the season. The Twins are currently six games behind Kansas City in the American League Central standings.

The Twins will try to bounce back on the road Monday in Cleveland. First pitch is set for 5:10 p.m. on WJON. Jose Berrios will start for the Twins opposite Cleveland's Zach Plesac.

- St. Cloud State baseball beat #24 Minnesota-Crookston to complete a three-game weekend sweep. The Huskies are currently riding a five-game winning streak and sport a 15-10 record on the season.

- St. Cloud State softball also broke out the brooms, beating Upper Iowa 8-4 and 15-0 at Selke Field on Sunday. The Huskies are now 20-12 overall this season.

MONDAY

- The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Utah Jazz at Target Center (7 p.m., Granite City Sports). The Wolves beat the Jazz 101-96 on Saturday.

- The St. John's University baseball team will play a single game at Carleton Monday at 4 p.m. if weather allows. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday.

- The College of St. Benedict softball team will play at Macalester.

- Two high school baseball games are on the schedule, with Tech slated to play at Monticello at 4:30 and Melrose visiting Cathedral at 5.