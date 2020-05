Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Tuesday afternoon to talk Twins baseball. Stohs joins "Hang Up and Listen" every Tuesday during the spring (even if there is no baseball).

This week Stohs discusses his All-2010's Twins team, which decade was the worst/best in franchise history, which All-Decade team might reign supreme and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.