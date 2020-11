The MLB offseason is set to get into full swing and the Twins will be forced to make some tough decisions on upcoming free agents like Nelson Cruz, Jake Odorizzi and Trevor May.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON Tuesday to discuss some of the possible moves the front office might make, how much payroll they might add (or subtract), the hiring of AJ Hinch and Tony LaRussa by AL Central rivals and the anniversary of the Twins nearly being contracted in 2001.