Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Twins snapped a four-game losing skid Monday night with a 4-2 win over the Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The Twins are now 11-6 on the season.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined "Hang Up and Listen" Tuesday to discuss all things Twins.

This week, Seth talks about Sano and Berrios' slow starts, the emergence of Randy Dobnak (and his long-term outlook), the lack of hitting so far this season in MLB, whether the Astros' punishment at the hands of their peers is justified and much more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.