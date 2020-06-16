Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs On Draft and Labor Impasse [PODCAST]

In the first half of the segment, Stohs talks about the Twins' first round draft pick, Aaron Sabato of North Carolina. While the Twins currently have a lot of first base/corner outfield players in the system, he says depth is never a bad thing.

Stohs also really likes the players the team took later in the abbreviated draft, saying that there are some young players with tremendous upside.

In the second half of the show, Stohs discusses the ongoing strife between the players and owners.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.