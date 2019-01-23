Twins Caravan Rolls Through St. Cloud Tuesday [GALLERY]

The 2019 Twins Winter Caravan stopped in St. Cloud Tuesday night at the River's Edge Convention Center. Pitcher Jose Berrios, outfielder Eddie Rosario, manager Rocco Baldelli and mascot TC all appeared at the event, which was MC'd by Kris Atteberry of the Twins Radio Network.

Over 400 people attended the sold out Caravan stop in the Granite City. The evening included a ballpark-style meal, a question and answer session with the team and free autographs.