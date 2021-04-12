Twins Blow Big Lead – Monday Sports Blast

The Twins blew a big lead, KAT and DLo led the Wolves to a win and college sports were in full swing. Here's a look at Monday's sports page.

- The Minnesota Twins blew a 6-0 lead and lost 8-6 to the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had three hits, including a home run, but Minnesota closer Alexander Colome served up a three-run home run to Kyle Seager in the top of the ninth inning that proved to be the difference.

The Twins fall to 5-4 on the season with the loss and will host the Boston Red Sox Monday afternoon at Target Field (1:10 p.m., WJON).

- The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 121-117 Sunday night at Target Center. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists, while D'Angelo Russell scored 27 off of the bench.

The Wolves are now 14-40 on the season and will host Brooklyn Monday night in Minneapolis (7 p.m., WJON).

- The St. Cloud State University baseball team swept a pair of games with Sioux Falls at Joe Faber Field. The Huskies won game one 9-1 and game two 5-3.

SCSU is now 10-9 on the season and will host Upper Iowa Wednesday.

- The St. John's University baseball team fell 7-2 to St. Thomas as the Tommies completed a three-game sweep in the last-ever meeting in any sport between the two teams.

The Johnnies are now 11-7 overall this season and 1-6 in MIAC play.

- The College of St. Benedict softball team beat Gustavus 15-0 and 4-0 in a doubleheader. The Bennies are now 14-2 on the year.

- The St. Cloud Norsemen topped Minot 6-2 Sunday night in the NAHL.

MONDAY

Red Sox @ Twins 1:10 PM on WJON

Nets @ Timberwolves 7 PM on WJON

Blues @ Wild 7 PM on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports