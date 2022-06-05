Twins Bested by Blue Jays, Lynx and Rox Prep for Sunday Action

The Minnesota Twins dropped game two of the weekend series to the Blue Jays on Saturday. On Sunday the St. Cloud Rox will look to stay undefeated when they host Mankato, and the Minnesota Lynx will have the opportunity to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit New York.

RECAPS:

- The Twins got blown out 12-3 by the Blue Jays in game two Saturday. Jorge Polanco led Minnesota with a two-run homer in the first inning. Former Twins pitcher Jose Berrios had a solid outing on the mound for Toronto, throwing 13 strikeouts and allowing just three hits and two runs in seven innings. The Twins fall to 31-24 and the Blue Jays improve to 31-21. The series will be decided in game three on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The Rox (5-0) will look to keep their winning streak alive when they host the MoonDogs (5-1) on Sunday. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. St. Cloud currently sits in first place in the Great Plains West Division with Mankato close behind in second. Pre-game coverage begins at 3:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Lynx (2-8) will look to put an abysmal start to the season behind them when they visit the Liberty (3-7) on Sunday afternoon. The contest is the second of three between the teams this season. Minnesota beat New York 84-78 back in May, but the Liberty are currently riding a two-game winning streak. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. at Barclays Center.

Minnesota Vikings 2022 Draft Picks