Twins, Berrios Win Season Opener

The Twins blanked the Cleveland Indians 2-0 Thursday to win their season and home opener. Jose Berrios made his first opening day start and threw 7 2/3 innings with 2 hits and no runs allowed with 10 strikeouts to earn the win. Taylor Rogers recorded the final 4 outs to get the save.

The Twins scored their 2 runs off Corey Kluber in the 7th inning on a 2-run double from Marwin Gonzalez. Nelson Cruz and C.J. Cron each had 1 hit and 1 run scored making their Twins' debuts.

Minnesota is off today and will host Cleveland Saturday at 1 p.m., pregame on WJON at 12:30. Right hander Jake Odorizzi gets the start on the mound for the Twins.