Twins And Wolves Lose – Wednesday Sports Blast

The Twins lost a snowy game against the Red Sox, the Wolves got blown out by the Nets and Wednesday sports a packed schedule of.... sports. Here's Wednesday's sports page.

- The Minnesota Twins fell 4-2 to the Boston Red Sox at Target Field. The Twins managed to score two runs in the first inning off of former Twins Martin Perez, but struggled with runners in scoring position the rest of the afternoon.

The Twins have now lost three games in a row to fall to 5-5 on the season. Minnesota will host Boston for a doubleheader Wednesday at Target Field. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. on WJON.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves were blown out 127-97 at Target Center in a Tuesday matinee. The Timberwolves, who played without Karl-Anthony Towns, were led by Anthony Edwards' 27 points, while the Nets were led by Kevin Durant's 31.

The Timberwolves will host the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center Wednesday afternoon (3:30 p.m., Granite City Sports).

WEDNESDAY

- The Minnesota Wild will host the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. on Granite City Sports.

- St. John's University baseball will host St. Mary's for a doubleheader beginning at 2:30 p.m..

- SJU soccer will play at Concordia at 5 p.m.

- The St. Cloud State University volleyball team will take on the Bulldogs in Duluth at 5:30 p.m..

- The College of St. Benedict volleyball team is on the road at Bethel for a 7 p.m. start.

- CSB soccer plays at Augsburg at 7:30 p.m..