Trust Me, MN State Patrol Has Heard All the Excuses for Speeding

I'm either traveling I-94 or Highway 10 up north most weekends and I can attest that some people are driving way too fast.

I admit, I'm no angel when it come to obeying the speed limit. I might exceed the limit by 6 to 10 mph on occasion but I have vehicles blast by me. Some have to be doing over 90 or even faster.

Well. according to Trooper Cory Johnson of the Minnesota State Patrol “All we are asking for is traffic to slow down.”

Last summer,through the middle of July the Minnesota State Patrol has given out over 47,000 citations for speeding. What's even more ridiculous is almost 700 of those citations were for traveling at speeds of 100 mph or more.

Speed related crashes have claim a lot of lives 88 lives in Minnesota and the State Patrol is saying, if you are speeding expect to get stopped. Currently there are extra speed patrols on the road.

You can only imagine the lame excuses some people give to the State Patrol officers for their excessive speed. Here are just a few;

According to the Minnesota State Patrol Facebook page, You can give all the excuses you want but if you speed, expect to be stopped and/or ticketed.

