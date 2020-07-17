Truck Catches Fire at Stearns Co. Government Center

WAITE PARK -- A frightening incident was witnessed Monday outside the Stearns County Government Center in Waite Park when a pickup burst into flames.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says the fire happened Monday around 9:30 a.m. Security video footage recorded a white Dodge Ram pickup waiting in line for the window when smoke began to pour from the hood area.

The driver was able to remove items from the vehicle and back away before the truck caught fire.

The Waite Park Fire Department responded to the quick-acting fire, but the truck was considered a total loss.

No one was hurt in the incident.