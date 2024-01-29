Trooper Accused of Shooting Motorist Makes Court Appearance

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Minnesota state trooper accused in the fatal shooting of motorist Ricky Cobb II can remain free without bail.

The judge on Monday ordered Trooper Ryan Londregan to surrender his passport and avoid contact with witnesses and Cobb’s relatives.

The hearing was the first since Londregan was charged Wednesday with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Cobb, a 33-year-old Black man.

The shooting happened in Minneapolis, where the murder of George Floyd by police nearly four years ago sparked global protests.

Relatives of Cobb say he deserves justice.

Supporters of Londregan say he was acting to protect himself and a fellow trooper.