Tri-County Area Reports Two More COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 40 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 7,219 new positive cases Sunday.

The statewide cumulative totals now stand at 3,241 and 270,157 respectively.

Stearns County reported one death and 208 new cases. Benton County reported one death and 51 cases. Sherburne County reported 142 new cases.

The tri-county running totals are now 165 deaths and 19,561 confirmed cases.

Health officials say over 3,779,800 tests have been completed in the state so far.