Tree-Trimming Beginning Along I-94 in Central MN

CLEARWATER -- Be on the lookout for work crews along Interstate 94 between Clearwater and Maple Grove.

Starting Monday, workers will begin clearing trees and brush along the corridor as part of the large-scale improvement project to improve the roadway and add lanes.

The trimming work is being done now to avoid what the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says is the upcoming bat rearing season. The Northern Long-Eared Bat is a threatened species and clearing trees now will minimize the impact on the pup-rearing season.

The tree and brush trimming will require shoulder closures in both directions, so be prepared to slow down and watch for work crews.