Towns, Rose Lead Wolves Over Thunder

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-120 Tuesday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 30-34 on the season and 5.5 games behind San Antonio for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Home cooking was once again good for Minnesota, as they now boast a 21-10 record in Minneapolis, as opposed to a 9-24 mark away from home.

Karl-Anthony Towns' recent tear continued with 41 points and 14 rebounds to lead Minnesota, while Derrick Rose's bid for Sixth Man of the Year was bolstered with his 18 points off the bench.

The Wolves will face a tough road test Wednesday night when they take on the Pistons in Detroit. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.