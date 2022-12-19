ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We started off the month slow when it came to snowfall but after last week's three-day storm and more snow on Monday we're making up for lost time.

The National Weather Service says we started the day on Monday with 15.5 inches of snow so far in December. We got about another inch of snow on Monday afternoon (not the official measurement yet). So that brings us to about 16.5 inches of snow in December.

We're now knocking on the door of this being one of the Top 10 snowiest Decembers on record in St. Cloud.

Top 10 snowiest Decembers according to SCSU:

#1). 25.5" in 1927

#2). 25.4" in 1968

#3). 25.0" in 1969

#4). 23.0" in 2008

#5). 21.8" in 1950

#6). 21.0" in 2010

#7). 20.4" in 2013

#8). 19.0" in 1936

#9). 18.2" in 2009

#10). 18.0" in 1945

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen is forecasting that we could see another five to 10 inches of snow with the system that is coming in on Wednesday and Thursday. If that happens we'll easily crack the Top 5 and possibly make it to number one. Stay tuned.