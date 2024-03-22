Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot 6th Largest

UNDATED (WJON News) - The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is the sixth highest in the game’s history.

Winning numbers for the estimated 977 million dollar prize will be drawn Friday night at 10:00.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on December 8th, when two tickets in California split a $394 million prize. Since then, officials say the 29 consecutive drawings have yielded 37 million-dollar prizes, but no big winner.

Tonight’s drawing carries a lump-sum cash prize of an estimated $413 million.

Mega Millions Officials say the chances of winning any prize are 1 in 24, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

