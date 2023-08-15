Tom Woods Tribute Show [AUDIO]

Tom Woods of Woods' Farmer Seed and Nursery passed away at the age of 67 Monday July 31st at the M Health Fairview Medical Center in Minneapolis after complications from heart surgery.

Tom appeared on WJON's "Woods Farmer Seed and Nursery Show" for more than 20 years every other Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. with host Dick Nelson. Tom took phone calls from listeners and had a great way of connecting with the audience while answering their garden, trees and landscape questions. He also offered insight into holiday decorations during the winter months.

On Saturday August 12 Dick Nelson and Tom's son, Eric hosted a tribute show honoring the life of Tom Woods. They took calls from listeners and offered some stories about Tom's life.

A Daniel Funeral Home obituary says Tom and his wife Ellen Woods bought Lunds' Farmer Seed and Nursery in December 2006 and changed it to Woods' Farmer Seed and Nursery. In 2015, they moved their business to Waite Park and expanded operations.

If you'd like to listen to the Tribute Show it is available below.

