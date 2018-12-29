Timberwolves Fall to Hawks in Heartbreaking OT Loss
The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Atlanta Hawks in their first game back home after a three-game stretch on the road.
The Timberwolves got off to a rocky start, being outscored 42-27 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, they outscored Atlanta 32-29, but only managed to cut the deficit to 71-59 going into the half.
Minnesota found their groove in the second half and stormed back to tie the game 89-89 by the end of the third. The two teams went back and forth in the fourth quarter and ended regulation still tied up at 112-112.
But Minnesota just couldn’t hold on in overtime. Atlanta outscored the Wolves 11-8 in the extra period. Three missed free throw shots in the final minute would have allowed the Timberwolves to tie up the game. Instead, they lost 123-120.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 31 points. Robert Covington scored 28, and Derrick Rose added 25. Rose, who has been starting in place of the injured Jeff Teague, left the game with a sprained ankle.
The Wolves fall to 16-19. They return to the court on Sunday, Dec. 30 when they take on the Heat in Miami to kick off another three-game road trip. Pre-game starts at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.