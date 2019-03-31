Timberwolves Fall to 76ers

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost at home on Saturday night to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Minnesota got off to a rough start.

They put up only 20 points to Philadelphia’s 38 in the opening quarter. They started to find something in the second, but still trailed 68-55 at the half.

In the second half the Timberwolves outscored the 76ers 54-50, but that was just not enough for them to get caught up. Minnesota fell to Philadelphia 118-109.

Andrew Wiggins led the team with 24 points. Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 21, and Gorgui Dieng added 13.

The Wolves fall to 34-42. They will play the first of their final six games on Monday night against Portland. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.