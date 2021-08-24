Thunderstorms Rumble Through Central Minnesota Tuesday Morning

UNDATED -- A long line of strong storms moved through central Minnesota early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties.

Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says she received reports of 45 to 60 mile an hour winds throughout much of the county.

There have also been several reports of small hail.

Heavy rain was also been associated with this system. Here at the radio station we unofficially had just over 1.70 inches of rain as of 8:00 a.m., with light rain still coming down.

Tufte says, because the rain was coming down pretty fast for a while, there was likely small street flooding for some areas for brief periods.

Get our free mobile app

Tufte says so far just the Brooten area in Stearns County has reported small branches and small trees being down in that community.

FireFest 2021 Brought the Heat to Cold Spring