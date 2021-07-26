COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring's Hometown Pride Days are coming up later this week. The city celebration starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

On Thursday there is a Friends of the Library book sale from noon until 7:00 p.m. along with community-wide garage sales.

Friday's events include a craft sale, art show, train rides, and bingo. On Friday night there is a bean bag tournament along with a street dance featuring the band Bird Dogs.

On Saturday is the 44th Annual Cars by the Creek, brewery tours, belt sander races, and Levi Pelzer playing in the American Legion Parking lot starting at 8:00 p.m.

