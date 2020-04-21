Three Cathedral Athletes Headed To St. John’s University

Three Cathedral athletes committed to St. John’s University Tuesday afternoon. The signings were done on a Zoom video conference, with the athletes, families, friends, coaches and media all looking on.

Daniel Eickhoff

Daniel Eickhoff signed with SJU’s Track and Field team. “One of the big reasons I chose St. John’s was a camp I attended for six weeks in February,” Eickhoff said. “I really loved the atmosphere, met a few of the teammates and it looked like fun.”

Andrew Weisser

Andrew Weisser will play baseball for the Johnnies. “(SJU) just kind of felt like home,” Weisser said, “When I was on my visit I got to meet a lot of people..and I think I really fit in well there.”

Mason Wolf

Mason Wolf will play for the St. John’s football team. “I’ve lived by St. John’s and seen their beautiful campus and as a kid I attended games,” Wolf said. “It was when I met out and met their coaches how nice they were, how welcoming they were and I just felt that they could help me reach the next step in my playing career.

