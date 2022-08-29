This ‘Unexpected’ Minnesota Saddle Shop Is Closing After 115 Years

When you think about seeing a saddle shop, you are more than likely going to find it in a more rural setting, right? That isn't the case for this Minnesota saddle shop as it's located in the heart of Minneapolis, and sadly after 115 years they just announced that they were closing their doors.

Dear friends and valued customers, It is with a heavy heart, that we have decided the time has come to close Schatzlein Saddle Shop. Schatzlein's has been doing business on Lake Street for 115 years and now is the time for some of the family members to retire.

It's been an incredible ride. Ultimately we would love to stay open, but at this time it is not possible. What's carried us on so long are all of our valued and loyal customers who have shopped at Schatzlein's for so long.

We will be sad to see the store close and will miss seeing each and every one of you and know you will too. We can’t thank you enough for all your support over the years. We wouldn't have made it without you.



Thank you again from the entire Schatzlein Family

The liquidation sale will start on August 29th

According to the saddle shop's website, "Schatzlein Saddle Shop is a family business established in 1907." Where they "sell English & Western apparel, boots, hats, helmets, jeans, jackets, riding equipment, and saddle & tack, plus a large selection of belts, buckles, jewelry, toys, gift & novelty items, and home decor."

Seeing a saddle shop along Lake Street in Minneapolis was probably super interesting and probably unexpected, too many who were visiting or shopping in the area.

It's sad to see a century-old business close its doors. It's not entirely clear as to why the shop is now closing, there was no mention of a reason in the post other than stating that "Ultimately we would love to stay open, but at this time it is not possible."

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022