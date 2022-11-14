Way to go Cindi H in Aitkin! She was the 'chosen one' for the Carrie Underwood Experience! Cindi is going to be headed down to Tampa Florida this February to see Carrie Underwood perform in concert, PLUS she is getting some spending cash thanks to our friends at UMG Nashville!

Florida in February isn't a bad place to be-- especially when you're in Tampa to catch Carrie Underwood's 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour!

Cindi won a trip to the Sunshine State, complete with the ultimate prize pack for Carrie fans:

Roundtrip airfare for two to Tampa, Florida

Two-night hotel stay

Two tickets to Carrie Underwood's 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour stop at Amalie Arena in Tampa on February 4, 2023

$500 in spending money

When we asked Cindi who she was going to bring with her on the trip, she was leaning towards bringing her daughter who LOVES to go to concerts!

Cindi, Kelly and I are pretty sure you just won 'Mother of the Year' if you take your daughter with you on this incredible trip!

Have fun, and remember to pack sunscreen, and don't forget about us here back in Minnesota when you are enjoying the Florida sunshine and live Carrie Underwood music!

