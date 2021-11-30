This Blue Eyed Handsome Guy Is Looking For A Home & Family

Okay, I might be stretching the "handsome" part but this guy is friendly as all heck and needs a home.

Meet King Kane! He arrived as a stray, so nothing is known about his background. Underweight and not in best health upon arrival, but is slowly improving! Can be a bit nervous at first, but is warming up to new people he meets!

Get our free mobile app

Seems to be a high energy guy who would benefit from plenty of physical and mental exercise. Was around another dog and seemed to do well. Unknown if he's been around other cats or children. Slow and proper introductions over time are recommended to set everyone up for success.

The use of Adaptil may be beneficial as he adjusts to a new environment; ask a staff member about this stress-reducing product and other pet supplies available in the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe and Re-Tail Revisited stores on site! This sweet guy can't wait to start his new journey with you!

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

NEW TO TCHS: If you are planning to adopt a dog from TCHS (or have recently adopted one), please ask a TCHS staff member about the GoodPup training program! TCHS is excited to partner with GoodPup on on this opportunity for customized, affordable, positive dog training that you can do from the comfort of your home!

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

To check out all the dogs up for adoption at TCHS click here

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.