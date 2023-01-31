This Blue Eyed Beauty Needs A Home, Meet Samantha

Meet Samantha! (Nicknamed Samooph).This beautiful girl came to TCHS due to feeling a bit jealous of the new baby in the home. She was described as a sweet, loyal, and high-energy girl who loves her people. She has displayed separation anxiety in the past and would likely do best with a family that often has someone home. She is fully house trained and will howl to let her people know she needs to go.

While settling into a new home, a consistent and frequent potty schedule is best. Samantha does well in a wire kennel but will chew up plastic ones; she is used to being kenneled when her people are away. Giving Sam high-value, long-lasting treats (like Kongs filled with peanut butter!) can help keep her distracted and happy when her humans leave the house.

She has interacted with cats in the past but has a very high prey drive and should NOT be housed with cats in the future. She has done well interacting with other dogs before but can be selective of other females. If being adopted into a home with a resident dog, a meet-and-greet at the shelter prior to adoption is recommended. Sam does well with older children who understand her boundaries but would be happiest without any kids in the home.

She should NOT be adopted into a home with any children under the age of 8- their quick movements and loud noises make her nervous. Sam is very sweet and friendly; she tends to jump up to greet people. She would benefit from attending obedience classes with her new human to bond with them and learn expectations. This beautiful brindle girl enjoys riding in the car and playing fetch.

Samantha is used to being walked on a leash to potty, but would enjoy free-roaming a fenced-in yard ~~ She loves any ball toys and going for walks! Samantha is sensitive to foods that are high in sodium and can experience digestive upset occasionally. Her adopter should be prepared to address this with their vet and find the right diet for her. Could this sweet pup be your new bestie?

Samantha currently weighs about 57 pounds, Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care,

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

