This Big Boy Named Beast Is Up For Adoption This Week

Meet Beast! This handsome devil was brought to TCHS as part of an unplanned litter with his siblings, Tank, Violet, and Charlie. Their mom is a Chesapeake Bay Retriever and their dad is a Doberman/Belgian Malinois mix.

Beast has done well around other dogs in the past but tends to have a dominant personality and display dominant behaviors towards other male dogs. Some of this behavior will resolve after he has been neutered.

He has not had the chance to meet any cats, but the owner did say to use caution if introducing to smaller animals due to his prey drive. He was said to do well around various ages of children, but sometimes he doesn't recognize his size! He is very friendly with new people and loves to be near his person.

He is very very playful and would highly benefit from an active lifestyle, whether that is with a canine playmate or lots of physical activity with his person! He does pull quite hard on a leash and would benefit from further leash training.

He is a heavy chewer and can be destructive if he doesn't have access to appropriate, durable toys. He was potty trained in his last home, but should be kept on a regular, often schedule to adjust in his new home and set him up for success.

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

