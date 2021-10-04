This Age Group Is Not Returning to the Workforce in Central MN

Almost everyone is hiring right now in Central Minnesota. St. Cloud State Economist King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He says the age group that hasn't returned to the workforce the most is those who are 55 years of age and older. Banaian says many of them may have chosen to retire early and some have decided that they didn't need to continue to work that part-time job they had held.

Get our free mobile app

Banaian says the pandemic changed the way many people work with so many individuals now working remotely. He says many people found out they liked working remotely more and didn't want to go back to a typical work environment. Banaian says since we've never experienced a pandemic that has effected the work force and the economy so much it is difficult to determine when the work force shortage will be solved.

Listen to my full conversation with King Banaian below.