Third-Period Rally Pushes WarHawks Past Lumberjacks

WILLMAR -- The Granite City Lumberjacks were not able to hold off a late rally by the Willmar WarHawks on the road Saturday.

The Lumberjacks opened up a 2-0 lead in the first period. Willmar netted their first goal early in the second period to close the gap to one, but Granite City knocked in two more to extend their lead to 4-1.

The WarHawks rallied in the final period to completely erase their deficit. They hit four unanswered goals and stole the win from the Lumberjacks 5-4.

Carson Simon netted two for Granite City. Braeden Bartoo and Brockston Masseth each added one. Bailey Huber made 46 saves and allowed five goals in the loss.

The Lumberjacks fall to 13-8. They will return home Sunday to host the New Ulm Steel. Puck-drop is set for 5:00 p.m.