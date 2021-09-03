WHEN YOU CAN'T SLEEP...BE CREATIVE

Are you a "Mad Baker" too? Do you ever have those days when the world feels like it's falling apart all around you. You just don't know what to do right? Everything feels out of your control, and there's nothing you can do about it. So what do you do with all those thoughts that keep you awake? You head to the kitchen and start throwing stuff together to turn your anger into something delicious.

This time I searched my kitchen for ingredients:

Cinnamon

Sugar

Butter

Vanilla Extract

Eggs

Baking Soda

Salt

Flour

That's all I've got. Let's get to bakin'.

Photo by Danielle MacInnes on Unsplash

HERE WE GO

Heat your oven to 350. Mix together in a a bowl 1 stick of melted butter, 2 cups of granulated sugar, and three eggs. Add vanilla. No. Don't measure it. Just guess. It feels better that way. Maybe just a splash. Mix that all together. Then add almost 2 cups of flour, a teaspoon of salt and baking soda, and take your hands and just squish the crap out of it, till it makes a nice dough, as featured below.

Photo by Tania Melnyczuk on Unsplash

GET INTO IT

Throw a little flour on a baking sheet. Start forming balls of dough. They don't need to be the same size. Just do it until you feel better. Take a fork, and dip it into a bowl of sugar, and press each cookie with the fork covered in sugar. Then take your cinnamon and just sprinkle the hell out of it on top of each cookie.

Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

Now that your cookies are all pressed out, and covered with cinnamon and sugar, throw them in the oven and bake for about 10 minutes. if you like them crunchy, bake until they are slightly brown. Remove from oven and let sit on a baking sheet until cool.

Kelly Cordes

Lastly, I send a 12:30 am I text a message to all my adult children that are sleeping in the house. "Couldn't Sleep so baked you some cookies made with love." 12:35am...Everyone's up eating cookies and drinking milk, while I go back to bed.

The idea is...whatever you can find that makes you feel better; whether it's baking, cooking, frying, just be creative and get it out. Enjoy the cookies.

