These Minnesota Towns Come Alive In Winter

WorldAtlas.com has taken a look at the great state of Minnesota and provided us with a list of some of the great towns that come alive in the winter months.

For those of us who live here, we may sometimes get so used to the beauty of falling snow, snow-covered trees, and just the beauty that winter brings us, that we don't always stop to appreciate what we have right in our backyards. I thought it might be nice to get a sneak peek at what towns made the list, and why.

BRAINERD

Brainerd is known across the country for its winter life, including 1200 miles of snowmobiling trails. Don't forget that if you want to enjoy some great skiing, Mount Ski Gull is a fun place to visit, not just for those who enjoy skiing, but also for those people who enjoy downhill tubing. Of course, we can't forget the Ice Fishing Extravaganza every year that draws hundreds of people to the frozen ice for some competition ice fishing.

FERGUS FALLS

What can a person find in Fergus Falls? How about walking paths? Come take a walk through Glendalough State Park, or better yet, grab a pair of snow shoes or some cross-country skis. Some of the great trails you can access include the Annie Battle Lake Trail, Sunset Lake Trail, and Lake Emma Trail. Don't forget to visit Otto the Otter in Grotto Park while you're there.

BEMIDJI

I lived in Bemidji for about four years, and my first impression was; wow; Cold is cold but Bemidji is freezing! The great news for me as a college student at BSU is that they have a complete underground tunnel system so college students rarely have to venture outside in the cold on those extremely unbearable days. If you're visiting for some winter fun, you might want to try your hand at ice-fishing on one of the many lakes around Bemidji. Bemidji is known as the "Snowmobile Capital of the North." But there's plenty of fun outdoors including skiing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and why not try curling while you are at it.

WABASHA

Wabasha is near the Coffee Mill Ski area, where visitors can enjoy skiing and snowboarding, and is the home of the movie Grumpy Old Men, which the town celebrates every February with music, food, and fun. Malone Park is a great place to experience Wabasha's beauty. As with many of our Minnesota towns, it is close to the Mississippi which brings even more outdoor engaging opportunities like ice skating and ice fishing.

STILLWATER

World Atlas thinks very highly of Stillwater. So much so that they say Stillwater is not just one of the best cities to visit in Minnesota, but one of the best cities to visit anywhere! The World Snow Sculpting Championships are held in Stillwater, as well as Winterfest in February. Stillwater has adorable quaint shops that are all lit up during the winter season, and people who love to shop and be surrounded by the unique beauty Stilwater has to offer will love visiting this delicious location.

PIPESTONE

Another town in Minnesota that World Atlas was impressed with, was Pipestone. I've never been to Pipestone, but according to the article Winnewissa Falls is a must-see if you're heading to Pipestone, and you of course want to see the Pipstone National Monument that represents the many quarries that Indigenous Americans mined Catlinite that was used to make pipes. Everywhere you look you can enjoy the red quartzite.

BIWABIK

Biwabik is a small town in northeastern Minnesota on the Mesabi Iron Range. It is the closest town to Giants Ridge Recreation Area, and what makes this town so unique is its architecture that was created to look like the Bavarian region of Germany, which creates a very quaint atmosphere. The town also celebrates Weihnachtsfest in December, which translates to 'Christmas Festival,' and people come from all over to enjoy the holiday spirit in Biwabik.

