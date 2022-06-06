The Town of Bowlus is Celebrating “Fun Day” on July 3rd

Town festival season is here and the latest to announce its lineup of events is the small town of Bowlus, Minnesota.

Every year Bowlus celebrates "Fun Day" on the first Sunday in July, and is sponsored by the Bowlus Fire & Rescue & Bowlus First Response. Proceeds from Fun Day go to updating fire equipment and training for the firemen and first responders, serving Two Rivers & Swan River Townships and the cities of Bowlus & Sobieski.

This year's festivities will be taking place on July 3rd. Here is a rundown of what to expect at Bowlus Fun Day 2022:

8 AM - 5K Fun Run/Walk

10 AM - Outdoor Polka Mass with music by Jerry and Joyce

11:15 AM - Parade (with trophies awarded for floats in three categories)

12:30 PM - 4:30 PM - Polka and waltz dancing with music from Cynor Classics from Wisconsin

2:30 PM - Men and Women's Water Fights with local towns fire department competing

7 PM - 11 PM - Live music from Upsurge (60s, 70s + more)

Fireworks display at dusk.

In addition to all those events, you can also take part in tours of Bowlus on the fun train, play games for adults and kids, enjoy the beer garden, and grab a bite to eat. For more information on Bowlus Fun Day this year, visit them on Facebook.

