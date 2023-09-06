The Seven Stages Of Being A Vikings Fan

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings season took us by surprise as the team ripped off a 13-win season before (stop me if you've heard this one before) fizzling out in the first round of the playoffs. The Vikings will open the 2023 season on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at US Bank Stadium.

Interested in jumping on the bandwagon for the season? Here's what to expect.

1. EXCITEMENT

Heading into the week's game, Vikings fans allow themselves to get excited for the game ahead. After all, the team is the favorite to win the division. With great hubris we anticipate the kickoff.

2. JUBILATION

The Vikings have typically done well on their opening drives under Head Coach Kevin O'Connell. Make sure not to get too far in front of your skis early in the game. There is still a long way to go.

3. FRUSTRATION

Last season saw the team come crashing back to Earth in the second and third quarters. Do not lose faith, there's still hope!

4. ACCEPTANCE

Toward the end of the game it is totally normal to just be okay with the Vikings losing. "Can't win 'em all," you might say to yourself. However, DO NOT turn off the game just yet. The best may be yet to come.

5. HOPE

A late interception... an impossible catch... a big running play. Anything can happen and last season, almost everything did. These are the moments that make you believe that there's a chance to experience.... happiness?

6. MORE FRUSTRATION

A ref knocks down a Vikings defensive back who looked poised to get an interception. Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph misses an extra point. The officials allow the other team to have 12 men on the field... all of these things will drive you nuts and make you swear that there is a conspiracy against the Vikings happening.

Now, in every other Vikings season, this is where the story would end. Just mind-boggling frustration until the game ends and you swear to yourself you would never watch another game as long as you lived.

Last year was different. There was one more weird step last year and I never got used to it.

7. JOY

As Vikings fans we are used to these forces of fate conspiring against us. But last season the lucky rabbit's foot was on the Vikings' side. Whether its a fumble in the end zone by the opposing quarterback, a Vikings defensive back simply taking the ball away from an opposing wide receiver or an interception in the red zone, this team had a knack for making the big play at the right time.

Enjoy the ride.