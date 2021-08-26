WAITE PARK -- It's expected that the recently opened Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park will be a big draw to bring in people from all over Minnesota and the Midwest.

Julie Lunning is the incoming President of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. She says the St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau contracts with cities like St. Cloud and Waite Park to provide tourism services and promote their facilities.

While Waite Park city leaders say they plan to have up to 20 national acts take the stage each year, that still leaves a lot of open dates.

Where we would step in is to actually create new events for those open dates. New events that we know are going to draw tourism here. We love to have things for those of us who live here locally, but our goal is to really bring people from the outside.

Lunning says the uniqueness of The Ledge will make it appealing to many organizations.

This venue is like nothing I've ever seen. It is extraordinary. We a beautiful piece we have to be able to sell and promote and for people to come and visit. They aren't going to see anything like it in the Midwest.

The Ledge already hosted a statewide private event on Friday, August 13th where Willie Nelson played to a crowd of invited guests only.

Lunning says its location close to the already popular Quarry Park & Nature Preserve will also help make it more marketable.

The St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau also helps book events at places like The River's Edge Convention Center, The Municipal Athletic Complex, and the Park Event Center.

Waite Park Opens The Ledge Amphitheater