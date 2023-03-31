The Last April Fool’s Joke This Minnesota Girl Ever Pulled off

April Fool's Day is a day anyone and everyone needs to be leery on. Any words spoken could be nothing but lies to pull a joke on someone. Truthfully, this Minnesota girl has never been really big into making someone an April Fool, but sometimes you have to do what you have to do.

Get our free mobile app

Over 15 years ago, when I was in my early 20's and just starting out in my radio career. I was doing a morning show with two other guys who enjoyed joking around often, but also constantly asked me when I was going to get married. At the time I had been seeing someone for a couple months and the thought was absolutely ridiculous. Not to mention I felt I was too young and I wanted to settle in my career more before I even thought about marriage.

Sadly, they weren't the only ones who asked those questions back then. My family from my parents, aunts and uncles to even close friends of the family were asking the dreaded question of when are you going to get married. Needless to say I was pretty fed up with it. So a couple months before April Fool's Day I started formulating a plan.

First, I had to get my then boyfriend on board and asked if he'd be willing to play along, not fully knowing if we'd still be together in a couple months. The relationship was new enough, but he was a good sport and said he'd play along. So the ground work started for the:

Last April Fool's joke this Minnesota girl (me) ever pulled off.

He went in to see my morning show partners and asked them about proposing on our fictitious 6th month anniversary, which he claimed to be April 1. The two were a little leery at first, but all and all were just too excited, because wedding planning talk on the radio was going to be a topic of discussion for months to come and how cool would it sound to have it all go down on our morning show.

On the other side of things, I let my other co-workers in on the plan so they would for sure be there to video the whole thing as it went down. Knowing full well my morning show partners would ask them to be there anyway, I wanted to make sure they got their reaction more and not so much mine.

Get our free mobile app

Truthfully, the day came and I don't know how I was able to do this. But when the time came and the fake proposal, not so fake to my morning show partners, happened. To their dismay I said no. I said it was too soon, blah, blah, blah and then I looked at them and pretended to get mad and say I couldn't believe they would allow such a thing to happen to me on air. Especially something so personal.

I laid it on thick, somehow without laughing and just when I thought they were about to pass out or cry themselves I yelled out "and one more thing, APRIL FOOLS"! A second of sheer shock and then laughter erupted. They couldn't believe I was able to pull off such a prank, and my heart was racing so hard I'm actually surprised myself I could get them. Both of them vowed to get me back one day, but thankfully that day never did come.

For those wondering I had told my parents about the joke, because they listened every morning and the last thing they needed was to about have a heart attack as their baby girl said no and got upset over a fake proposal. I haven't tried to do anything like that since. No more April Fool's Day jokes for me after that. It was the best I'll ever do, and I don't think I'd be able to try and pull it off again. I'm not good at lying or pulling a joke, that one day took every ounce I had out of me I believe.

Get our free mobile app

But for those who are planning on an April Fool's jokes, good luck, and just remember payback can be a b**ch!

So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan Alex Wayne recently bought a mash-up of a Minnesota vehicle. It's a Mini Cooper frame with a Chevy Express van skeleton on top. This vehicle definitely turns some heads as it goes by, but it was supposed to do that.

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud