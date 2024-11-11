Here’s Your Guide to Thanksgiving Day 2024 Dine-In and Take-Out in the St. Cloud Area
America's favorite dining day is fast approaching -- Thanksgiving 2024.
But let's face it -- Thanksgiving CAN be a lot of work, especially if you're cooking.
If you don't want to cook -- but you still crave those delicious Thanksgiving dinner flavors -- we've got you covered.
We've pulled together some Thanksgiving dine-in AND take-out options for you.
All of these details were current at the time this story was published, but there may be changes by the individual restaurants, so you should check their website or give them a call if you have questions.
Oh, and check back for additions to this list as we're made aware of more St. Cloud area dine-in and take-out options for 2024.
BLUE LINE SPORTS BAR & GRILL (St. Cloud and Sartell)
THANKSGIVING DAY -- TAKE-OUT AND DINE-IN AVAILABLE
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Family-style for 2 -- $48.99.
Family-style for 4 -- $94.99.
Dine-in Plated Dinner -- $22.99.
Dine-in Kid's Meal (12 & under) -- $9.99.
Pre-order or reserve your table now by calling either location.
1101 2nd St S, Sartell, MN 56377
320-253-7825
Website
1004 Sunridge Dr, St Cloud, MN 56301
320-281-3911
Website
Deadline for pre-orders and reservations is Sunday, November 24.
Take out and Dine-in Menu:
- Oven Roasted Turkey
- Oven Baked Ham
- Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
- Traditional Stuffing
- Buttery Corn
- Homemade Dinner Rolls and butter
- Pumpkin Pie
CLEARWATER TRAVEL PLAZA
950 MN-24, Clearwater, MN 55320
320-558-2261
Website
THANKSGIVING DINNER -- DINE-IN
Yes, they are open. Their special is a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings.
No reservations required or accepted.
Dinner -- $16.
COYOTE MOON GRILLE
At the Territory Golf Club
480 55th Ave SE, St Cloud, MN 56304
320-257-6500
Website
Thanksgiving Day Buffet -- DINE-IN
10:30 am - 1:45 pm
- Roasted Turkey
- Butterflied Shrimp
- Honey Baked Ham
- Yams
- Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
- Homemade Dressing
- Sweet Corn
- Cranberries
- Salad Bar
- Popovers, and,
- a 14-foot dessert table
Adults $29.95 | Kids 4-10 years $13.95 | 3 Years and Under FREE
Groups of 10 people or more subject to a 20% gratuity.
GREEN MILL IN ST. CLOUD
100 4th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301
320-259-6455
Website
Thanksgiving Buffet -- DINE-IN (Reservations are Required)
Adults: $24.99
Seniors: $22.99
Kids (10 and under): $9.99
Kids (5 and under): FREE
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(Last seating at 1:15 p.m.)
Featuring your holiday favorites:
- Roasted Turkey
- Honey Glazed Ham
- Herb Stuffing
- Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
- Sweet Potatoes
- Sweet Corn
- Baked Mac 'N' Cheese
- Garden Salad and Fresh Bread with Herb Butter
- Cranberry Sauce
- Variety of Desserts
- Soda and Coffee Included
LEGENDS BAR & GRILL
In the St. Cloud Holiday Inn & Suites Event Center
75 37th Ave S, St Cloud, MN 56301
320-656-3485
Website
Thanksgiving Dinner -- DINE-IN
Two Seating Times (10:30 AM and 1:00 PM)
Pricing as follows: Adults $26.00 - Seniors $24.00 - Kids 13 to 4 $14.99 - Age 3 and under Free (20% Gratuity will be added)
Call (320) 656-3485 to make reservations.
Buffet Menu:
- Oven Roasted Turkey w/ Savory Herbed Gravy
- Maple Glazed Ham Carving Station
- Sweet Potato Casserole
- Garlic & Herb Mashed Potatoes
- Garden Green Bean Casserole
- Sweet Sausage & Cranberry Stuffing
- Baked Boursin Mac & Cheese
- Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
- Dinner Rolls
- Pumpkin Pie
LOST TIMES TAVERN
2 N Benton Dr, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
320-217-5475
Website
Thanksgiving Dinner -- TAKE OUT ONLY
Dinner for 4 -- $130.
Dinner for 8 -- $250.
Individual dinner -- $32.50.
MAIN COURSE
- House brined, then smoked Turkey Breast
- Smoked gouda mashed Potato + Brisket Gravy
- Roasted garlic Green Bean Casserole
- Bourbon Sweet Potato topped with Candied Pecan
- Cornbread Dressing
- Manea's Meats Dinner Rolls with Apple Cinnamon Butter
DESSERT
- Dutch Maid Pumpkin Pie with house made Whip Cream
Must be ordered by 11-25-24, prepay only.
Order pickup: Wednesday 11-27-24, 11 am - 9 pm.
Comes with heating directions.
UP IN SMOKE
2848 2nd Street South Suite 105, St. Cloud, MN 56301
320-777-2100
Website
Thanksgiving Dinner -- TAKE-OUT
Dinner for 8-12 people ($250)
- Choice of a boneless smoked turkey breast or a double smoked ham
- 3 choices of 1/3 pan of sides
- 12 dinner rolls
- 1 whole Christine Cheesecake (choice of flavor -- ask)
Dinner for 18-24 people ($450)
- 2 choices of a boneless smoked turkey breast or a double smoked ham
- 3 choices of 1/2 pan of sides
- 24 dinner rolls
- 2 whole Christine Cheesecakes (choice of flavor -- ask)
Side Choices
- Smoked mac and cheese
- Housemade BBQ beans
- Cheesy hashbrown casserole
- Cream corn casserole
- Coleslaw
(If you would like to add more meat/sides, inquire within the store)
A la cart
- Whole brisket (6-8 lbs) -- Serves 12-24 people
- Whole pork buttt -- Serves 16-20 people
- Smoked boneless turkey (7-9 lbs) -- Serves 10-15 people
- Double smoked ham (8-10 lbs) -- Serves 10-20 people
(All orders must be in by November 24th for Thanksgiving morning pickup.)