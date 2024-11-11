America's favorite dining day is fast approaching -- Thanksgiving 2024.

But let's face it -- Thanksgiving CAN be a lot of work, especially if you're cooking.

If you don't want to cook -- but you still crave those delicious Thanksgiving dinner flavors -- we've got you covered.

We've pulled together some Thanksgiving dine-in AND take-out options for you.

All of these details were current at the time this story was published, but there may be changes by the individual restaurants, so you should check their website or give them a call if you have questions.

Oh, and check back for additions to this list as we're made aware of more St. Cloud area dine-in and take-out options for 2024.

Get our free mobile app

BLUE LINE SPORTS BAR & GRILL (St. Cloud and Sartell)

THANKSGIVING DAY -- TAKE-OUT AND DINE-IN AVAILABLE

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Family-style for 2 -- $48.99.

Family-style for 4 -- $94.99.

Dine-in Plated Dinner -- $22.99.

Dine-in Kid's Meal (12 & under) -- $9.99.

Pre-order or reserve your table now by calling either location.

1101 2nd St S, Sartell, MN 56377

320-253-7825

Website

1004 Sunridge Dr, St Cloud, MN 56301

320-281-3911

Website

Deadline for pre-orders and reservations is Sunday, November 24.

Take out and Dine-in Menu:

Oven Roasted Turkey

Oven Baked Ham

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Traditional Stuffing

Buttery Corn

Homemade Dinner Rolls and butter

Pumpkin Pie

Get our free mobile app

CLEARWATER TRAVEL PLAZA

950 MN-24, Clearwater, MN 55320

320-558-2261

THANKSGIVING DINNER -- DINE-IN

Yes, they are open. Their special is a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings.

No reservations required or accepted.

Dinner -- $16.

Get our free mobile app

COYOTE MOON GRILLE

At the Territory Golf Club

480 55th Ave SE, St Cloud, MN 56304

320-257-6500

Website

Thanksgiving Day Buffet -- DINE-IN

10:30 am - 1:45 pm

Roasted Turkey

Butterflied Shrimp

Honey Baked Ham

Yams

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Homemade Dressing

Sweet Corn

Cranberries

Salad Bar

Popovers, and,

a 14-foot dessert table

Adults $29.95 | Kids 4-10 years $13.95 | 3 Years and Under FREE

Groups of 10 people or more subject to a 20% gratuity.

Get our free mobile app

GREEN MILL IN ST. CLOUD

100 4th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301

320-259-6455

Thanksgiving Buffet -- DINE-IN (Reservations are Required)

Adults: $24.99

Seniors: $22.99

Kids (10 and under): $9.99

Kids (5 and under): FREE

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(Last seating at 1:15 p.m.)

Featuring your holiday favorites:

Roasted Turkey

Honey Glazed Ham

Herb Stuffing

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Corn

Baked Mac 'N' Cheese

Garden Salad and Fresh Bread with Herb Butter

Cranberry Sauce

Variety of Desserts

Soda and Coffee Included

Get our free mobile app

LEGENDS BAR & GRILL

In the St. Cloud Holiday Inn & Suites Event Center

75 37th Ave S, St Cloud, MN 56301

320-656-3485

Thanksgiving Dinner -- DINE-IN

Two Seating Times (10:30 AM and 1:00 PM)

Pricing as follows: Adults $26.00 - Seniors $24.00 - Kids 13 to 4 $14.99 - Age 3 and under Free (20% Gratuity will be added)

Call (320) 656-3485 to make reservations.

Buffet Menu:

Oven Roasted Turkey w/ Savory Herbed Gravy

Maple Glazed Ham Carving Station

Sweet Potato Casserole

Garlic & Herb Mashed Potatoes

Garden Green Bean Casserole

Sweet Sausage & Cranberry Stuffing

Baked Boursin Mac & Cheese

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Dinner Rolls

Pumpkin Pie

Get our free mobile app

LOST TIMES TAVERN

2 N Benton Dr, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

320-217-5475

Thanksgiving Dinner -- TAKE OUT ONLY

Dinner for 4 -- $130.

Dinner for 8 -- $250.

Individual dinner -- $32.50.

MAIN COURSE

House brined, then smoked Turkey Breast

Smoked gouda mashed Potato + Brisket Gravy

Roasted garlic Green Bean Casserole

Bourbon Sweet Potato topped with Candied Pecan

Cornbread Dressing

Manea's Meats Dinner Rolls with Apple Cinnamon Butter

DESSERT

Dutch Maid Pumpkin Pie with house made Whip Cream

Must be ordered by 11-25-24, prepay only.

Order pickup: Wednesday 11-27-24, 11 am - 9 pm.

Comes with heating directions.

Get our free mobile app

UP IN SMOKE

2848 2nd Street South Suite 105, St. Cloud, MN 56301

320-777-2100

Thanksgiving Dinner -- TAKE-OUT

Dinner for 8-12 people ($250)

Choice of a boneless smoked turkey breast or a double smoked ham

3 choices of 1/3 pan of sides

12 dinner rolls

1 whole Christine Cheesecake (choice of flavor -- ask)

Dinner for 18-24 people ($450)

2 choices of a boneless smoked turkey breast or a double smoked ham

3 choices of 1/2 pan of sides

24 dinner rolls

2 whole Christine Cheesecakes (choice of flavor -- ask)

Side Choices

Smoked mac and cheese

Housemade BBQ beans

Cheesy hashbrown casserole

Cream corn casserole

Coleslaw

(If you would like to add more meat/sides, inquire within the store)

A la cart

Whole brisket (6-8 lbs) -- Serves 12-24 people

Whole pork buttt -- Serves 16-20 people

Smoked boneless turkey (7-9 lbs) -- Serves 10-15 people

Double smoked ham (8-10 lbs) -- Serves 10-20 people

(All orders must be in by November 24th for Thanksgiving morning pickup.)