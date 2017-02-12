Thank A Veteran With A Letter, Volunteering

ST. CLOUD - Have you taken the time to thank a Veteran lately? This is "National Salute to Veteran Patients" week. It is held annually during the week of Valentine's Day. It runs Sunday through Saturday.

St. Cloud VA officials say it's your opportunity to express gratitude to Veterans, as well as learn how you and your group can volunteer to help Veterans in our community.

You can send Valentines, cards and letters to the VA medical facilities.

Any Veteran

Attn: Voluntary Services

St. Cloud VA Health Care System

4801 Veterans Drive

St. Cloud, MN 56303

Last week a resident at the St. Cloud VA gained some national attention after he put an ad in the local newspaper asking for people to send him letters. His family says they'd like to share the love and have your write to other vets too.

Also, the St. Cloud VA Medical Center has about 350 residents. You can make a difference in their lives with a visit, or by volunteering.