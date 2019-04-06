Texas Tech Too Much for Michigan State [Gallery]

Minneapolis - Texas Tech used swarming defense to upset Michigan State 61-51 Saturday night at the National Semifinals.  The Red Raiders led 23-21 at halftime.  Michigan State shot just 33 percent from the field for the game.  Matt Mooney got hot in the 2nd half and finished with 22 points which included 4 3-pointers.

Michigan State was led by Cassius Winston with 16 points and Matt McQuaid added 12.  Texas Tech will play Virginia for the National Championship Monday night at 8:20 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.

