Texas Tech Too Much for Michigan State [Gallery]

Minneapolis - Texas Tech used swarming defense to upset Michigan State 61-51 Saturday night at the National Semifinals. The Red Raiders led 23-21 at halftime. Michigan State shot just 33 percent from the field for the game. Matt Mooney got hot in the 2nd half and finished with 22 points which included 4 3-pointers.

Michigan State was led by Cassius Winston with 16 points and Matt McQuaid added 12. Texas Tech will play Virginia for the National Championship Monday night at 8:20 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.