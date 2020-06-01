Teen Cited for Blowing Stop Sign Resulting in Crash

SARTELL -- A St. Stephen woman was hurt in a two vehicle crash over the weekend.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturaday at the intersection of Riverside Avenue North and 27th Street North in Le Sauk Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Nickolas Breth, of St. Joseph, was heading east on 27th Street North when he failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by another vehicle in the intersection.

The crash cause the second vehicle to roll into the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Shelby Nitz of St. Stephen, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Breth was cited for a stop sign violation.